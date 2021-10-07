Merced Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MERCED, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
