Lynchburg Daily Weather Forecast

LYNCHBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.