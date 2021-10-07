Scranton Weather Forecast
SCRANTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0