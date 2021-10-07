Albany Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ALBANY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



