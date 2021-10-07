Thursday rain in Idaho Falls: Ideas to make the most of it

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Thursday is set to be rainy in Idaho Falls, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Idaho Falls:

Thursday, October 7 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 60 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.