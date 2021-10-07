Weather Forecast For Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



