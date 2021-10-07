Daily Weather Forecast For Davenport
DAVENPORT, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
