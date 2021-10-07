Grand Junction Weather Forecast
GRAND JUNCTION, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
