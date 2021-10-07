CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jackson Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jackson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cJzBpg900

  • Thursday, October 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

