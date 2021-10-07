Daily Weather Forecast For Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0