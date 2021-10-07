Weather Forecast For Greenville
GREENVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
