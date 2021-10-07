4-Day Weather Forecast For Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.