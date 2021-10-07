Provo Weather Forecast
PROVO, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0