DWCS 42 winner Carlos Hernandez happy to impress Dana White but not pleased with win
LAS VEGAS – Although he was eager to show more, Carlos Hernandez is grateful to walk away with a UFC contract. Hernandez (7-1) edged out a game Daniel Barez on Tuesday at Dana White’s Contender Series 42 in a gritty, back-and-forth battle. When the judges rendered the scorecards, Hernandez admits he wasn’t sure if he had done enough, but ultimately he was awarded the split decision win.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
