DWCS 42 winner Carlos Hernandez happy to impress Dana White but not pleased with win

In discussing Georges St-Pierre’s induction to the UFC Hall of Fame, UFC president Dana White reminisced about what St-Pierre met to the UFC and MMA, but mostly to the UFC. “He became a huge star for us,” White said during the UFC 266 pre-fight press conference last week in Las Vegas. “(St-Pierre) broke tons of records and that whole time period of Georges St-Pierre and opening Canada was a very massive part of the history of the sport and a very fun time for me, my staff and obviously the fans. He’s one of the greatest human beings on the planet. (I’m) so, very happy for him, very proud to induct him into the (UFC) Hall of Fame.”

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO