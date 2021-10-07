CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWCS 42 winner Carlos Hernandez happy to impress Dana White but not pleased with win

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Although he was eager to show more, Carlos Hernandez is grateful to walk away with a UFC contract. Hernandez (7-1) edged out a game Daniel Barez on Tuesday at Dana White’s Contender Series 42 in a gritty, back-and-forth battle. When the judges rendered the scorecards, Hernandez admits he wasn’t sure if he had done enough, but ultimately he was awarded the split decision win.

