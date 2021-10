Kentucky’s best-known transportation advocacy organization says Ford’s almost $6 billion investment in battery technology signals an urgency in finding new ways to support road and bridge construction and maintenance. Ford is building two battery plants in Hardin County. Kentuckians for Better Transportation Director Jennifer Kirchner said the state needs to capture revenue from all types of vehicles. She noted the key is to focus on mileage. One option could involve the car registration process. “You give your vehicle registration over every year. The only addition to that information collected would be your miles traveled, that you would register and pay. And then, this really equalizes the playing field no matter what you’re doing, gas or electric,” said Kirchner.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO