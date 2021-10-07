Garamendi introduces bill to assist Fulbright Scholars from Afghanistan
FAIRFIELD — Rep. John Garamendi on Wednesday introduced the special immigrant visas for Afghan Fulbright Scholars Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation would direct the State Department to automatically issue a Special Immigrant Visa for every Afghan who lived in the United States as a Fulbright Scholar and their immediate family members so they can relocate to the United States.www.dailyrepublic.com
