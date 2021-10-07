Sterling Heights Police Do Good Deed For 79-Year Old Man Who Tells Them “Everything is Going Wrong!”
When Sterling Heights Police pulled over a vehicle on Mound Road for speeding, it wasn’t a typical traffic stop. They found a man in distress and in need of assistance – and it had nothing to do with his car. The 79-year-old driver was crying and visibly upset. He told the officers “everything is going wrong” and explained he needed help. The long-time Sterling Heights resident said his wife is sick and they have an adult son with special needs. The problem on this day was that he had just bought a new TV for his family – but was rushing all over town trying to find the right cables to hook it up. “I really try to drive right,” the man said. “I bought a new television today because I wanted to make my wife happy, you know, and I can’t get it hooked up.” The officers not only spared him the speeding ticket, but they went to his house after their shift and set up the new TV! Very cool.1051thebounce.com
