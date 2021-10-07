4-Day Weather Forecast For Duluth
DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas Of Fog
- High 65 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
