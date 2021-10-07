Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
