Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester

ROCHESTER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.