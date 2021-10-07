Myrtle Beach Weather Forecast
MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, October 8
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
