Myrtle Beach Weather Forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, October 8 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.