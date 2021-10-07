CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer officially asks the FDA to authorize its COVID vaccine for kids aged 5-11

By Joe Hernandez
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
A healthcare worker prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at a high school in Los Angeles in August. Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech are officially asking the Biden administration to authorize the use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer tweeted on Thursday that the companies had submitted their formal request for Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration.

"With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19," the pharmaceutical giant said.

Currently, the vaccine is only in use in the U.S. for people ages 12 and older.

Usrfrtmrw
5d ago

The rush to sterilize or kill your children is getting intense. Better look at what’s happening worldwide people. This is not to protect your children it’s to control your children for the rest of their lives.

Outlander WOLFE
5d ago

Not enough study over time has been performed to declare vaccines safe for children. Consider giving this to your child very carefully before allowing it.

Karlee
5d ago

Lol sweden denmark and finland stopped the use of the vaccine in younger children. Wonder why?

