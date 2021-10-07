Asheville Weather Forecast
ASHEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy Fog
- High 70 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
