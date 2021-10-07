Stamford Weather Forecast
STAMFORD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0