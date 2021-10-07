Weather Forecast For Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
