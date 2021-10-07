Billings Daily Weather Forecast
BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0