4-Day Weather Forecast For Cumming
CUMMING, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
