Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(SANTA BARBARA, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Santa Barbara Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Barbara:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



