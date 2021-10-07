Weather Forecast For Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.