Weather Forecast For Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
