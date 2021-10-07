Daily Weather Forecast For Melbourne
MELBOURNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0