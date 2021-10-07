Springfield Weather Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.