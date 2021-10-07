4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0