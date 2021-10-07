Daily Weather Forecast For Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
