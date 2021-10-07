Daily Weather Forecast For Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.