Daily Weather Forecast For Tyler

Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 6 days ago

TYLER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cJz96W000

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

