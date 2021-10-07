Pueblo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PUEBLO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 46 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



