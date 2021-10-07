Murfreesboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MURFREESBORO, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
