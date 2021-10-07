4-Day Weather Forecast For Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0