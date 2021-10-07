Weather Forecast For Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
