CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL DFS, Rams vs. Seahawks: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Russell Wilson was drafted in 2012, the division-rival Rams have had a revolving door at the quarterback position. Nine different players have started under center for L.A., while Seattle has had only Wilson for the past decade. Now, Matthew Stafford enters the Rams vs. Seahawks rivalry on Thursday Night Football. The Rams believe they've finally found their match for Wilson and both quarterbacks will be highly coveted for NFL DFS lineups. Who can you trust for your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS picks?

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings might have a major problem in their locker room

Following his team’s big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler took to Twitter to express his frustrations. Sunday was a great day to be a member of the Minnesota Vikings after the team was able to finally get their first win of the season by defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
12up

Russell Wilson has simple message for worried Seahawks fans

The season simply hasn't gone according to plan for the Seattle Seahawks. After opening the year with an impressive win on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle has lost back-to-back showdowns. Things looked rough in the second half of Week 3's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, despite this...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcclure
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tyler Lockett
CBS Sports

Prisco's NFL Week 6 picks: Chargers upset Ravens in shootout, Browns hand Cardinals first loss, Cowboys cruise

Just once can I have a winning week picking all the games straight up, all the games against the spread and also my Best Bets on the Pick Six Podcast? Give me the trifecta. It was two out of three last week. I went 9-6-1 ATS to up my season mark to 40-37-3. I was 13-3 straight up to get to 48-32-0. But it was the Best Bets that ruined me. I was 2-4, dropping the season mark to 16-16 for an even .500.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dfs#Sportsline
CBS Sports

Four NFL predictions that were big whiffs: Admitting my mistakes about Cowboys, Patriots and more

Mistakes have been made. I am not afraid to admit it. We have reached the point in the season where organizations are beginning to separate from the pack, and sample size allows for more sweeping analysis to be made. And I can already tell, in several instances, where I whiffed on my appraisal of certain teams from this summer. As I sized up potential playoff teams and broke down divisions, in an attempt to get a bead on what this 2021 NFL season might have in store, I definitely whiffed on a few clubs. For better, or for worse.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy