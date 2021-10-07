CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Rose Dispatch
Rose Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ROSE, NE) A sunny Thursday is here for Rose, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cJz8lSd00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

