Daily Weather Forecast For Roanoke
ROANOKE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0