Weather Forecast For Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly Cloudy High 76 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain Showers Likely High 75 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.