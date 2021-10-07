New Haven Daily Weather Forecast

NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



