New Haven Daily Weather Forecast
NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
