Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
