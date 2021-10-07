Weather Forecast For Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
