Weather Forecast For Worcester
WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0