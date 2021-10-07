Weather Forecast For Yuma Proving Ground
YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
