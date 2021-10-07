Daily Weather Forecast For Sawyers Bar
SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
