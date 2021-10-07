Daily Weather Forecast For Sandy Valley
SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
