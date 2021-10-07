4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Nella
SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
