Oreana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.